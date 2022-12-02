From holiday crafts to winter camps, High Point Parks & Recreation offers a December full of fun

HIGH POINT — Local residents can look forward to a month full of festive, fun programs and events, beginning with the annual WinterFest celebration.

WinterFest returns on Dec. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. at High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main St., Jamestown), featuring seasonal light displays, train and carousel rides, holiday music, inflatables, a game truck, food vendors and Santa. Admission is free with the donation of three canned food items per person; all-you-can-ride passes can be purchased for $5 each. Individual tickets will be sold for $2 (one ride) or $3 (one round of mini golf). To purchase all-you-can-ride passes in advance, call 336-883-3498. These will be available for pickup beginning at 3 p.m. Dec. 10.

The fun continues with Winter Wonder Park on Dec. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main St., Jamestown) will be running our well-loved train and carousel rides and offering rounds of mini golf with a $5 all-you-can-ride pass or $2 for single tickets and $3 per round for mini golf.

Winter Wonder Park will also be open on Saturdays, Dec. 17 and 31 and Sundays, Dec. 18 and Jan. 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. Hot chocolate will also be available for sale at the concession stand, and light displays will be featured around the park. For details, call 336-883-3498.

Still have some shopping to do? Oakview Recreation Center’s (503 James Road, High Point) annual Holiday Craft Bazaar will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. It’s a great place to find creative and one-of-a-kind gifts and holiday décor. There will be a wide variety of vendors selling crafts, jewelry, toys, decorations and more. Santa will make a special visit Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, call Oakview at 336-883-3508.

Once the gifts are opened and parents return to work, our winter camps give students the opportunity to learn, have fun and make new friends during their holiday break from school. Registration is open now for several camp experiences offered in December.

Oak Hollow Tennis Center (3401 North Centennial St., High Point) will host a Holiday Junior Tennis Camp for ages 7-16 from Dec. 26 – 30, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Emphasis will be on strengthening tennis skills through fun games and drills. Cost is $150 for the week, or $40 per day. Register by calling 336-883-3493.

Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point) will present a new “Pinspiration” Camp from 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m., Dec. 27 – 30, featuring fun activities and daily themes inspired by the popular website Pinterest, including Luau, Animal Lovers, Western Camp Out and Glow Party. Camp is open to kindergarteners through fifth graders; cost is $100 per participant for the session. Register by calling 336-883-3508.

For ages 8-12, Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) will host its two-day Winter Nature Camp on Dec. 28 and 29 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. each day. Campers will participate in a giant game of “Natural Clue” with activities that use the “tools,” visit the “places” and sort out the “characters” of the game. Using the classroom as a base laboratory for their investigations, campers set out to find clue stations in the forest, grounds and garden areas of PEC. Clue stations include Talking Trees, Wild About Weather, Bird Beak Mix-up, Underground Escapes, Made-up Maps, Tipi Tales and more. Cost is $50 per child for PEC members and $60 for nonmembers; call 336-883-8531 to register.

Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) has two options for students with an interest in nature and the environment during this time. PEC’s Junior Winter Camp is a one-day experience for ages 6 and 7, offered on Friday, Dec. 30 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Campers will engage in outdoor nature adventures as they learn about plants, birds and animals during the winter season. Throughout the day, they will also take weather measurements to gain a greater understanding of how wind, temperatures and moisture levels relate to the cycle of living things. Cost is $25 per child for PEC members and $30 for nonmembers; call 336-883-8531 to register.

Deep River Recreation Center’s (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) new “Explore the Point” Winter Camp will also be offered to K-5 students Dec. 27 – 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This camp gives participants the chance to briefly experience archery, Ozobots, gymnastics, soccer, environmental education, culinary skills, crafts, gardening and esports—plus more—in a short and sweet week of fun over the holiday break. Cost is $80 per student; call Deep River at 336-883-3407 to reserve a spot.

Follow the department on Facebook (High Point Parks & Recreation, NC) and Instagram (highpointparksandrecreation) or by visiting our website at www.highpointnc.gov/pr.