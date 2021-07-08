From Our Garden: Battling that garden takeover — weeds

The bottom line, is that wheat straw mulch does much more good than harm. Of course the baled straw probably contains some weed seeds, but not enough to matter. I always have way more weeds sprouting around the outer most edge of my vegetable garden than I do in the interior pathways. This is a clear indication of the effectiveness of a thick layer of straw to combat weeds.

Having the right tools is a must have for battling summer weeds. A variety of garden hoes do the trick, as do a few good handheld tools. A regular paddle garden hoe has a rectangular head that is perfect for chopping out weeds by the roots. Onion hoes are similar, but have a smaller head — they’re better for eradicating weeds out of tight spaces.

The best hoe for shallow-rooted weeds is a scuffle hoe, which has a looped head like a saddle stirrup (which is why a scuffle is also referred to as a stirrup hoe). One of my favorite tools, the scuffle is great for quick weed removal, as it hooks out roots with its looped head.

A double-sided cultivator hoe is a must have for any gardener, and has been my go-to hand tool for years. This tool is perfect for flat, matting weeds like crabgrass, which can often be hard to remove with a long handle hoe.