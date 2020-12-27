From Our Garden: Fall planting of Supertunias is a great idea for the South

This bed was created in an area that was Bermuda grass. I passed on the prospects of using a sod stripper and simply killed the grass with a non-selective herbicide. After the grass died, I broke the soil up only at the actual planting site up and incorporated very little organic matter. The soil in this part of my landscape is pretty good and drains well. Typically, I would suggest raised beds and the use of more organic matter or a planting mix.

Through the fall we’ve had a lot of rain, especially with the last two hurricane related fronts. The petunias persevered and flourished in blooms looking incredible as we ended November. The petunias were then exposed to 24, 26 and 29 three nights in a row and several more nights in the same range. I remember doubting my project one morning as I looked through the window, seeing the gleam of frost.

It turned out no problem other than a cycling of blooms similar to what we see in Camellias when they get hit by frost. Foliage is still perfect, and actually growing into much larger plants and flowers are forming. I also wanted to try a fall planting of petunias in containers. Obviously in containers they are even more exposed to the cold temperatures.