From Our Garden: Garden Treasure tomato is a star

Garden Treasure is an indeterminate variety. This means it will keep growing and producing and since it has this heat tolerance you will be harvesting long into the season. It also means you will be using your favorite method of caging, or staking and tying.

This tomato is so good, as is its smaller cousin the semi-determinate Garden Gem, that this enticed Proven Winners to make them the cornerstone of the Proven Harvest section of their award-winning plants. Yes, Garden Treasure has won oodles of awards and the ones you care about.

The awards include Top Performer University of Georgia, Leader of the Pack All Season JC Raulston Arboretum, Top Performer Penn State, Perfect Score All Season Oregon State University and the list goes on. A Garden Treasure indeed, and if you are wondering, Garden Gem has also racked up the awards

The second Garden Treasure is Katie Stagliano from Summerville, S.C., the founder and chief executive gardener of Katie’s Krops. It is hard to imagine she is only 22 and yet she is behind the organization’s mission to empower youth to start and maintain vegetable gardens of all sizes, donating the harvest to feed people in need. This magnificent passion and purpose of heart began when Stagliano was 9 years old and grew a 40-pound cabbage.