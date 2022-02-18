From Our Garden: Hellebore are common plants in our area and offer seasonal blooms

Helleborus orientalis (Helleborus x hybridus) is referred to by most as Lenten Rose. This is also pinned to bloom time, as most bloom around the time of Lent — February through March. The vastly diverse and often unpredictable color of the Lenten Rose’s blooms are what draws most gardeners to the plant.

Ranging in colors of red, white, purple, green and maroon, the shades and patterns of Lenten Rose blooms are spectacular. And it’s not just the color, as blushes and freckles are often part of the unique variations found throughout the species. There are also double flowering hybrids and some that are tinted so deep purple that they’re practically black.

I’m working on filling in two areas of my home garden with Lenten Rose. The small divisions I’ve planted the last few years are doing well, but haven’t yet started to throw their seeds around. My goal is to have the dry shade under two mature trees to have an evergreen carpet of hellebore. Of course, it’s a process, not an event.

Now a little insight into caulescent hellebore. Caulescent hellebore species include Helleborus foetidus, Helleborus lividus and Helleborus argutifolius. Of these, Helleborus foetidus is the most common, which is the one I’ll examine.