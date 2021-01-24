From Our Garden: New Rainbow Rhythm day lilies stunning for the ages

Rainbow Rhythm King of the Ages day lily has the gardening world abuzz with anticipation for spring 2021. This is a 38-inch-tall new day lily making its debut and offering the rarest of colors in the garden world. It is a combination of butter yellow, peach and apricot blend. That would be enough to make you scream but consider it also has a burgundy eye and ruffled burgundy margins. I assure you it is coming to The Garden Guy’s house.

This isn’t the only new day lily in the Rainbow Rhythm series as Lake of Fire will also be making its debut and causing your heart to beat wildly with excitement. It is shorter, reaching 2 feet tall but featuring orange, red and apricot orange. Can you only imagine combining either one or both in a cottage garden with Rockin Blue Suede Shoes or Rockin Plain the Blues salvias? This would be a marriage made in garden heaven.