From our Garden: Sugar Shack answers your heart's back to nature call for bees, birds, butterflies

This year with all of its challenges many gardeners have experienced a "Call of the Wild" type moment. It's not a call to plant a jungle, or a xeriscape, but to plant with an eye toward the environment and nature. If you find yourself in this category then I would like to give a shout out to Sugar Shack. With the country under a big chill now is a great time to plan.

Sugar Shack is a compact or behaved form of the native buttonbush. It is known botanically as Cephalanthus occidentalis and is native to most of the lower 48 states. It is also native to much of Canada.

The buttonbush is so incredibly designed and beautiful in bloom that people are always sending it to me to identify. There is something special when natives catch the eye and inquiring minds want to know: Can I grow it at my house? The answers for the most part, is always yes, yes do it.

Well you know how it is finding natives, you need a cross between Sherlock Holmes and Indiana Jones. Sugar Shack will change that thanks to Proven Winners. Go to their website to help you source plants. In fact, there are other incredible natives I'll be telling you about over the coming months.