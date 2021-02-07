From Our Garden: Superbells coral sun offers the garden flaming color

Just saying the word coral sun warms the spirit and makes one forget the impending split of the polar vortex and plunge into a deep winter. Yes, coral sun conjures up a vision of a South Pacific sunset, sitting on a beach with an adult fruit drink with one of those tiny umbrellas.

Let me assure you that name also gives you the promise of flaming flowers of color falling out of baskets and containers on your patio or deck. Coral sun is the newest color of Superbells calibrachoa, bringing the total to a whopping 42.

This remarkable calibrachoa features hot coral petals and what is described as a sunny yellow center, and The Garden Guy has fallen deep in love with it. You too will love these orange colors when they drape from baskets and containers, as they make the heart start pumping.

Orange is the color in the garden that cannot be overlooked. It is the hallmark color from the hot side of the color wheel. It just reaches out and grabs you. Blue is the complementary or opposite color for orange, and it's a marriage made in gardening heaven. Whether you want a marriage or not, orange can stand and dazzle all on its own.