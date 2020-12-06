From Our Garden: White Knight alyssum leads with beauty and fragrance

The cool season becomes like a garden celebration as much of the country changes out the old tired color of summer for the fresh new flowers of fall and fragrance. There is a White Knight leading the charge that opens up the door with endless companion possibilities.

White Knight is an award-winning sweet alyssum that is the perfect fit for your cool season containers. Right now, The Garden Guy who lives in Zone 8a is looking out the window to his fall creation of Supertunia Picasso in Purple petunias, Superbells Yellow calibrachoa and White Knight sweet alyssum, which does look like a patch of snow.

If you have ever wondered why Proven Winners chose the name White Knight my answer is, I don't know but I have an idea. Consider that their famous Snow Princess spreads up to 48 inches. There are definitely applications where this fits perfectly, and after all it is one of the most awarded plants in history. On the other hand, maybe you would like one that is a little more gentlemanly, spreading only half that much and thus playing well with its cool season partners.