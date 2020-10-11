From Our Gardens: Bottle trees enjoy a long history as garden art and more

Regardless of its origin, there is a common thread and superstition that surrounds the original purpose of the bottle tree. Bottles were hung in trees, placed on dead tree limbs or simply put outside a home's main entrance to capture roving evil spirits inside the bottles before they entered the home. Once inside the bottle, the spirits were trapped and ultimately destroyed the next day when the sunlight penetrated the glass.

Adding to the legend and lore that surrounds the bottle tree are sound and color. Evil spirits could be heard inside the bottles when captured — which was, of course, the wind blowing through the bottle necks, echoing sounds of moans.

Cobalt blue is the traditional color of the bottles used, as this color has often been associated with ghosts and spirits. According to appalachianhistory.net, “the elemental blues of water and sky place the bottle tree at a crossroads between heaven and Earth, and therefore between the living and the dead.”

The bottle tree was brought to the Americas during the slave trade in the 1700s. The folk art tradition still has its heaviest presence in the deep South, and it made its way up into rural Appalachia. It is in these areas where bottle trees can most commonly be seen in their historic structure — dead trees, crape myrtles and stubby cedars.