From Our Gardens: Frost doesn't mean the gardening season's over

Cleaning up some frosted bean and marigold plants the other day, I thought of a weather report I heard recently on the radio. The announcer stated: "Freezing temperatures are predicted for tonight, thus ending the gardening season."

His deadpan delivery of this dramatic — for gardeners — statement, as well as what he said, tells me that he was no gardener. Freezing temperatures do not end the gardening season.

Despite that frost, aren't there still leaves on trees, some of them still to turn spectacular, fiery colors? If I can't consider trees part of my "garden," how about some shrubs in the flower beds? Butterfly bush is still coughing out a few fragrant blossoms. Rhododendrons and heaths look as spry the morning after the freeze as they did during the warm day before it.

Hardier vegetables and flowers

OK, so maybe the guy on the radio meant vegetables and herbaceous flowers when he was talking about gardening. Yes, bean and marigold plants will freeze to death as night temperatures plummet to 29 degrees Fahrenheit, as do zinnias, corn, peppers, cosmos and bachelor's buttons.