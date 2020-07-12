Trial and error are abundantly present in my day-to-day life. I learn from experience and grow from my mistakes. The same holds true within my livelihood and home garden, as I continuously discover more connectivity in the natural world.
One big mistake I have made in the past is not recognizing the value of certain insects in my garden.
When I first started gardening, I saw almost any insect on my plants as a threat to their well-being. I sought and destroyed insects with a haphazard mindset, not taking into consideration that some of them may be beneficial to the plants I was aiming to protect.
Beneficial insects are an integral part of our gardens and ecosystems, which is why it’s important to recognize the good from the bad. What makes a beneficial insect a “good” insect is that they feed on the “bad” insects (many of which are small, abundant and harmful to our cultivated plants). If it wasn’t for an army of beneficial insects in our gardens, we would spend a considerable amount of time scouting and spraying.
Most beneficial insects are either predators or parasitoids. The predators attack and kill other insects, and the parasitoids lay their eggs on or inside of other host insects (killing the hosts).
Quite often, both adult beneficial insects and their larvae feed on garden pests. It’s important to be able to identify both, because the larvae most will often look nothing like the adult.
Lady beetles (lady bugs) are perhaps the most recognizable of all beneficial insects. They are always welcome in my garden, as they feed on a multitude of bad bugs. Their diet consists of aphids, mealybugs, mites, whiteflies, thrips and many others.
Aphids and leafhoppers have been abundant in my perennial beds this year. So before I reached for the insecticidal soap, I inspected several plants and found dozens of lady beetles present. I held off on spraying, and a week later there were very few remaining pests.
Green lacewings are beneficial insects whose larvae do most of the hunting. Adults mainly feed on pollen and honeydew, and lacewing larvae are excellent aphid predators. Lacewing larvae have large jaws with which they grasp aphids, and are said to consume 200 or more pests during this developmental stage. For this reason, they’re also called aphid lions.
I see a lot of assassin bugs in my home garden, which are fairly large and recognizable. Just like the name implies, assassin bugs have keen eyes and patiently wait for their prey. These predatory insects feed on a variety of garden pests, including caterpillars and eggs.
Ground beetles are a predatory beneficial insect that are especially helpful with root crops and low-growing crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, greens and onions. Adults are black and hide in the ground during the day. Ground beetle larvae are elongated and brownish-black with large mandibles. Both adults and larvae feed on mites, snails, and an array of soil-dwelling invertebrate.
Praying mantis are another easily recognizable beneficial insect. These big predators are very alien in their appearance, with large eyes and large front legs. Both adult and immature praying mantis look alike, except for size. They can be green or brown.
I have always rejoiced when I’ve found praying mantis in or near my garden. I feel like it’s a good omen. It’s important to remember, though, that they are not selective with their diet, and do not target just garden pests. They will eat other beneficial insects, as well as other praying mantis.
Parasitic wasps are a common parasitoidic beneficial insect. There are many different kinds, including braconids, chalcids and trichogramma. These adult wasps lay their eggs on or in other insects bodies. The eggs will hatch and feed on its host, which will eventually kill it.
This parasitic process often is hard to observe because it happens on such a small scale. A good example to watch for in your garden is on your tomatoes.
Hornworms are a viscous tomato pest, which braconid wasps use as a host. The wasps will lay white eggs on the outside of tomato hornworms, which will eventually kill the hornworm.
Other beneficial insects to look for in your garden include predacious stink bugs, big eyed bugs, tachinid flies, damsel bugs, and minute pirate bugs.
It’s important to recognize beneficial insects and allow for natural processes to occur. Nature has a way of taking care of a lot of our garden problems, if we can be patient. But if and when you need to spray for garden pests, be sure to be responsible and use the most targeted measures you can.
Some pests can be hand-picked off of crops, such as Japanese beetles. Some can be taken care of with a mild solution of soapy water or horticultural oil. If you still find you need to spray pesticides, there are options that target specific pests. Forsyth County Extension agent Mary Jac Brennan advised that label instructions are federal law and should always be followed.
So the next time you see heavy insect activity in your garden, take a moment to figure out what’s going on. With a smart phone close in your pocket, you can identify most any insect with a touch of a button. You might just discover that you have a hard working army of beneficial insects taking care of your pesky garden pests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.