From Our Gardens: Wallburg garden displays 50 years of hard work, creativity and dedication

Our gardens are constantly full of change — continuously growing, aging and evolving as each day passes. Dedicated gardeners tend their home garden space for the length of time they live in the home, but we don't always stay in one place. A move can detach us from our cultivated gardens and leave us to wonder what will become of it and how we'll tend our new gardens in different ways.

But just imagine if you found your forever home early in life, and what your garden would look like if you had decades to grow it. Gardeners Jerold and Sandra Teague have been in their Wallburg home since 1970, and have had 50 years to plant, grow and tend their home garden. Their hard work, creativity and dedication to their property is evident, as their garden is full of year-round interest.

The Teagues' two-and-a-half acre property started as a tobacco field and has developed over time into a layered and rich garden. Never the type to be idle, the Teagues have a strong work ethic and a drive to watch things grow.

“It's family land,” Sandra said. “This was an open field when we built here in 1970. Everything that's here has either been planted by the birds or we have planted.”