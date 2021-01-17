From worship services to volunteer efforts, a look at MLK events in the Triad

Here's a look at events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Virtual Worship Service: 11 a.m. Monday, www.highpoint.edu/live/. With the Rev. Jonathan Walton, dean of Wake Forest University School of Divinity. Walton is an outspoken advocate for social justice and civil rights.
16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Virtual Interfaith Service: noon, Monday, www.facebook.com/stjamespresby, on YouTube at http://bit.ly/MLK_stjames or Zoom. The Zoom link can be accessed at www.stjamespresby.org. Theme: “Healing Through Justice." Food drive from 2 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the church at 820 Ross Ave. in Greensboro. Girl Scout Troop #40338 will have Girl Scout cookies on sale in the parking lot as well. 336-273-6658 or office@stjamespresby.org.
High Point University's “A Day On, Not Off”: Monday. HPU has organized various service projects on campus only, due to COVID-19. Service projects include packaging seeds to share, a technology donation for area schools and more.
Follow-up Conversation — Martin Luther King Jr., Founder: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Zoom. With International Civil Rights Center & Museum. Professor Will Harris of the University of Pennsylvania continues virtual discussion concerning the three constitutional foundings of America. 336-274-9199 or www.sitinmovement.org.
2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: 1-2 p.m. Monday, www.facebook.com/volunteercentertriad or www.volunteercentertriad.org. United Way of Greater Greensboro and the Volunteer Center. Hear from local nonprofits, see footage from service projects, listen to stories read by local celebrities, enjoy performances and more. lauren.forbis@unitedwaygso.org.
Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Memorial Breakfast: 9 a.m. Monday on YouTube at http://bit.ly/MLK_virtualbreakfast. Hosted by the Human Rights Commission. Theme: "Women in the Movement." Featuring keynote speakers Shirley Frye and Zitty Nxumalo and performers Synthia Green and The Poetry Project. Free. 336-373-2038 or https://greensborohistory.org/event/city-mlk-memorial.
Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration: Tuesday through Jan. 27. Variety of in-person and virtual programs. Theme: “Remaining Awake Through A Great Revolution. 336-278-7243 or www.elon.edu/u/crede/signature-events/mlk/.
Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Celebration: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 27. UNCG, N.C. A&T and Guilford College will host a virtual celebration in honor of King at racialequity.uncg.edu. Additional details will be shared closer to the date of the event. https://news.uncg.edu/event/martin-luther-king-jr-celebration/.
Virtual 2021 NC State Employees’ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Program and John R. Larkins Award Ceremony: Debuted Friday on YouTube at http://bit.ly/MLK_larkins.