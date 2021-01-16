From worship services to volunteer efforts, a look at MLK events in the Triad

Here's a look at events Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Virtual Worship Service: 11 a.m. Monday, www.highpoint.edu/live/. With the Rev. Jonathan Walton, dean of Wake Forest University School of Divinity. Walton is an outspoken advocate for social justice and civil rights.

16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Virtual Interfaith Service: noon, Monday, www.facebook.com/stjamespresby, on YouTube at http://bit.ly/MLK_stjames or Zoom. The Zoom link can be accessed at www.stjamespresby.org. Theme: “Healing Through Justice." Food drive from 2 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the church at 820 Ross Ave. in Greensboro. Girl Scout Troop #40338 will have Girl Scout cookies on sale in the parking lot as well. 336-273-6658 or office@stjamespresby.org.

High Point University's “A Day On, Not Off”: Monday. HPU has organized various service projects on campus only, due to COVID-19. Service projects include packaging seeds to share, a technology donation for area schools and more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}