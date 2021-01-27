Frozen peas, canned tomatoes create healthy, penny-pinching dish

Nutritious eating on a dime is the premise of Melanie Lionello's recently published cookbook, "Frugal Mediterranean Cooking: Easy, Affordable Recipes for Lifelong Health" (Page Street Publishing Co., $21.99).

Saving money while still serving a wholesome meal to the family is certainly on the minds of Americans who are looking to stay healthy during the pandemic yet need to pinch pennies because of the economic crisis.

Lionello's recipe for piselli, peas braised in an aromatic tomato sauce, fits the bill. Passed down to her by her Italian grandmother, the dish calls for a modicum of ingredients, all readily available at the grocery store, and that Lionello calculates to cost $0.91 per serving.

Ripe for these crazy pandemic times, the cooking method couldn't be easier. Just saute the onion, garlic and pancetta, add a can of crushed tomatoes, a healthy glug of wine and a bag and a half of frozen peas (a 12-ounce package equates to 2¼ cups, so purchase two bags on your next shopping run), then let it simmer away for an hour while you get back to the next Zoom meeting or oversee squirmy youngsters learning remotely.