Gloria Butler Graves takes inspiration from her musical family and keeps on going

The family moved to Woodmere Park in northeast Greensboro in 1967 and quickly wove into their surrounding community. A mile away, Barbara Butler discovered and then joined the East White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, where she played and directed the senior and junior choirs, the latter including all four of her children. The Butler parents would eventually separate, but the siblings held steadfast to their mother and their father, to one another and to their innate passion for music.

LeeBo, the oldest, was an A&T band member and later, the popular, longtime band director at Smith High School. Tiger was a journeyman who played a mean, sizzling lead guitar with popular regional bands such as SoulGlo, Covacus, Sweet Dreams, Rubber Band and others, and was also a photographer. Duncan, a gifted vocalist, had lucrative gigs for many years as “the wedding singer.” He also sang and played piano in area churches for decades, as had his mother before him.

Graves, a long-time physical education teacher by day in the Lexington City Schools district — and a few early years in Guilford County schools — continues, also like her mother, to play at East White Oak. Graves also sang backup for some of the bands created by her big brother LeeBo, and did the same for baby brother Duncan.