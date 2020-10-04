Gloria Butler Graves takes inspiration from her musical family and keeps on going

Gloria Butler Graves upstages the room, and that’s saying something. The music teacher is in the DAB Music Lab studio in the Greensboro Cultural Center on an almost-spring day in March, when everything is in bloom or about to be.
Kids and keyboards fill the space. Sheet music is on stands. A trio of children sits at keyboards, their ears insulated by headphones. A mother with a toddler in her arms stands on the side of the room with another child wrapped around her legs, asking about the benefits of music lessons, as a doting godfather patiently awaits a report on his tween-age charge.
So much going on. Yet, Graves still stands out. And not just for wearing that certain shade of dark yellow identifiable as PMS 123 on the Pantone color chart, better known as N.C. A&T-gold. Graves sports a Ladies of A&T (LOAT) sweater with her name embroidered on a side panel, and has somewhere found light mustard-colored pants to match.
The brightest thing Graves wears, though, is her smile. Her laughter is a melody that rings out over and again, a rich and joyful peal as she alternately talks with everyone in the room:
- Advising the godfather that his protégé was not prepared for class today, but nonetheless has potential.
- Reassuring the young mother that is hugged and tugged by two of her children, that the older two are being enriched and disciplined through keyboard lessons
- Listening as a girl named Kylie goes through scales. “Cb-Ba. Now play it again. Repeat. Good.”
- Encouraging Kylie when a wrong note sounds: “That’s OK, keep going with your right hand.”
An uninitiated listener would never know, from this scene, of all the loss and pain that have sounded sour notes in her life. Yet, Gloria Butler Graves, the last remaining member of The Butlers, has managed her losses, the exact way that she teaches Kylie to do: It’s OK. Keep going. Play music.
* * * *
As the music director of various choirs at East White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Graves can be found during this season of COVID-19 quarantine just where she’s been for most of her life. She’s in the choir stand for the church’s livestreamed, socially distanced 11 a.m. service each Sunday. The faithful 10 comprises Bishop Benjamin W. Mittman, three vocalists, another keyboard player, a drummer and three technology leaders who stream and post the service.
Seated at her Casio keyboard, Graves plays effortlessly, with assurance, providing her deep alto backup when needed and rising — with the rest of the music ministers — in the amen corner to encourage Mittman as he gets deep into his sermon. These Sunday sounds and faith in God are — as Mittman described during the funeral for Graves’ mother — “songs in the key of love” from the Butler family.
“Music has always been our life, to be honest,” Graves says of her family’s musical heritage. “I’ve been able to carry on as we stream our services because it’s like playing for my family.”
The Butlers are part of local musical history, known to anyone who: attended any one of a dozen or so Baptist and other churches in the greater Greensboro area; stood among the thousands on East Greensboro streets to watch A&T’s annual homecoming parade from the mid-1970s through the 2000s, or attended Page, Smith or Dudley high schools during that same period; or took music lessons at the Greensboro Cultural Center, a Grove Street store front or Presbyterian Church of the Cross through the 2000s.
Theirs was a lyrical clan helmed by two old-time regional gospel singers, Charles and Barbara Butler. She was from Staley in Randolph County and sang with her family group, the Sunshine Jubilees. He was from Biscoe in Montgomery County, and sang with the King Stars. The couple met at a musical program, married in 1955 — after Barbara had come to Greensboro two years earlier to attend Maco Beauty School — and in steady procession produced their own quartet: Charles Lee, Gloria, Tyrone and Duncan.
Each of the children oozed as much personality as musical talent and were better known, respectively, as LeeBo, GloBo, Tiger and, well, Duncan. They were in demand to perform at early ages.
“Every time we went somewhere, we would hear, ‘Well, I see the Butler family here, maybe we can get them to come up and sing for us,’” says a laughing Gloria Butler Graves.
The family moved to Woodmere Park in northeast Greensboro in 1967 and quickly wove into their surrounding community. A mile away, Barbara Butler discovered and then joined the East White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, where she played and directed the senior and junior choirs, the latter including all four of her children. The Butler parents would eventually separate, but the siblings held steadfast to their mother and their father, to one another and to their innate passion for music.
LeeBo, the oldest, was an A&T band member and later, the popular, longtime band director at Smith High School. Tiger was a journeyman who played a mean, sizzling lead guitar with popular regional bands such as SoulGlo, Covacus, Sweet Dreams, Rubber Band and others, and was also a photographer. Duncan, a gifted vocalist, had lucrative gigs for many years as “the wedding singer.” He also sang and played piano in area churches for decades, as had his mother before him.
Graves, a long-time physical education teacher by day in the Lexington City Schools district — and a few early years in Guilford County schools — continues, also like her mother, to play at East White Oak. Graves also sang backup for some of the bands created by her big brother LeeBo, and did the same for baby brother Duncan.
The siblings married, had children and led their separate lives, but always — always — remained close, like a four-part harmony. As is the case with many families, some of their lives were disrupted by divorce, drugs and disease, yet they strove together to defeat the challenges — seeking and receiving redemption, playing out their recoveries in their music. After overcoming a drug addiction, a prison sentence and a kidney transplant, Duncan Butler had rededicated himself to music and to God, and vowed to perform only his own gospel music.
Then one by one, beginning with LeeBo and in birth order, the brothers began to die. All seemingly abrupt while performing or about to. LeeBo went first in 2012, just after deejaying at a party in Martinsville, Va. He had a heart attack. His wife, Donna, two sons, mother and three siblings — along with hordes of family, friends and former students — ached over the loss. Condolences poured in from across the country and around the world — from Avondale, Md., to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The funeral was at Evangel Fellowship Church in north Greensboro, which seats 2,500, and still, the service was standing room only.
“We were all affected, especially Duncan,” recalls Graves, second born and the only sister. “Everybody wanted to be LeeBo. He was our father figure. He was our leader.”
What seemed unfathomable came in 2018: Tiger and Duncan — born just a year apart — died only three months apart. The upright bass player and cellist at the former Aycock and Page high schools, had forever left the earthly orchestra.
Tiger, who had a weight battle for much of his life and suffered from diabetes, went suddenly in July, then Duncan in October. Duncan had been scheduled to perform an original gospel set at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem, N.Y., but died in Greensboro the day before his performance.
Graves, though, has managed to find solace in the passing of her brothers, especially the younger two.
“I was kind of happy each time that somebody was with LeeBo in heaven,” where, Graves says, her oldest brother went to do what he’d always done — pave the way for the rest of his family.
“LeeBo went first so he could show us how to be.”
* * * *
The elder Charles Alson Butler, Graves’ father, had died in 1973. Her brothers were all deceased. Her mother’s health was declining. Graves’ only child, Will Graves — a former standout baller at Dudley High School and UNC-Chapel Hill — plays European leagues and is away from home for most of the year.
Friends and family were concerned for her, but the pragmatic Graves did the only thing she knew to do. She picked up the batons her brothers had laid down and continued their music.
Her music.
God’s music.
“What really helps me is that I’m the one going on with what they used to do,” Graves says of her brothers. “I think it would bring them joy to know that their sister is still going on.”
Concern for Graves intensified at her mother’s passing on Oct. 26 — the morning of A&T’s renowned homecoming. Graves, LeeBo and Duncan, had all been members of A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine as students, and returned as alumni to perform in the university’s annual homecoming parade.
Graves announced her mother’s death with a Facebook post noting that: “As we celebrate the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, my mom is celebrating the Greatest Homecoming in Heaven … in the arms of Jesus along with her boys.”
Graves marched in the parade that same morning.
The next day, on Sunday, she traveled with one of the church choirs that she directs to play a concert in Washington.
On Nov. 1, Graves remembered her mother at their home church, where mourners were cocooned in music. Several ministers paid tribute to Barbara Butler and the Butler family at the service, including the Rev. Deon Clark, who noted: “In these past few years, this family has been through so much.”
Yet, the marching, the playing, the singing and the music have all helped Graves to withstand the death of her mother, just as music helped her each time that she lost a sibling. Graves is not a somber person. Never has been. Nor have any of the family members. They were known for their ever-present smiles, positive words and off-the-wall humor.
“We were always happy and friendly,” Graves says. “Nobody ever wanted to fight us growing up because we didn’t have the mean spirit. We were funny. My daddy was funny. People didn’t bother you if you were funny.
“I don’t know where it came from … Yes, I do know. It came from God, because we all had it.”
The strongest piece of advice Graves recalls came from her mother — the pianist, the singer, the choir director, the hairstylist — who told her own multi-talented quartet that whatever they chose to do, to “give it your all.”
As Bishop George Brooks told Graves at her mother’s funeral: “The Lord didn’t leave you here for nothing.”
So that’s what Graves has continued to do, press forward. She continues to direct, rehearse and perform with choirs.
She is a doting aunt to her four nephews and nieces, LeeBo’s two sons Charlz and Chase; and Duncan’s two daughters, Candun and Cadunce, all of whom are musical.
She’ll continue the music lessons Duncan used to teach at Presbyterian Church of the Cross and at the Greensboro Cultural Center in the DAB — Duncan Alson Butler — music lab.
She’ll continue to help her mother’s friends with their hair.
She’ll be back marching in the A&T Alumni Band, when homecoming resumes in 2021.
At her mother’s funeral, Graves told mourners that she didn’t sleep well the night before. It was a night of fierce winds, crooked rain and a tornado warning. In her fitful sleep, Graves dreamed that she saw a tornado approaching and those that had been with her vanished and she didn’t know which way to go. She survived the storm and when the wind and rain stopped, she was unscathed.
“I was OK. I was untouched,” Graves said. Then the church rose to its collective feet as she shared the meaning of her dream.
“That told me to tell you that I’m OK. I’m going to be OK, because he covers me.”
