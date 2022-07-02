Caldwell Graduation Mr. Franklin and Mrs. Renay Whitaker Caldwell are pleased to announce the graduation of their daughter, Alexandra Caldwell, M.D., from the Morehouse School of Medicine. Dr. Caldwell earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from East Carolina University in 2014. Dr. Caldwell earned her doctor of medicine degree with the following honors: the Primary Care Award, given to the student who best exemplifies the fundamental mission of the Morehouse School of Medicine to produce physicians who will be concerned for the primary health care needs of those who are underserved; the Bloomberg Scholarship; and a Merit Scholarship. Before attending medical school, Dr. Caldwell taught science classes at R. J. Reynolds High School. While there, she implemented MED-TRAK, a student organization to expose high school students to careers in the medical field. Dr. Caldwell is currently a resident in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program at the Morehouse School of Medicine. Upon completion, Dr. Caldwell plans to work as an obstetric hospitalist. In addition to her parents, Dr. Caldwell's family includes her brother, Mr. Franklin E. Caldwell II; her grandmother, Mrs. Margaret J. Caldwell. Those who did not live to see this joyful day include her grandfather, Mr. Percy C. Caldwell, Sr., grandmother, Mrs. Sumiko I. Whitaker, and grandfather, Mr. Morris Whitaker.