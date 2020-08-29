Congratulations Taylor Shropshire

Congratulations Taylor Shropshire! Congratulations to Taylor Shropshire who graduated from Florida State University on June 25, 2020, earning a PhD in Oceanography. A graduate of Southern Guilford HS and NC State, he is the son of Brad and Brenda Shropshire. Taylor will begin his career as Research Associate at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration lab in Beaufort, NC.

