EATON GRADUATION Robert and Wanda Eaton of Johnson City, Tenn., announce with great pride the graduation of their daughter, Savannah Ashley Eaton, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville College of Nursing with the highest distinction as summa cum laude. Savannah is the granddaughter of the late Bill and Edna Gilliland of Newport, Tenn., and the late John and Elizabeth Eaton of Winston-Salem, N.C. During her four years at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, Savannah was very active in various clubs and community programs. She was involved in the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, Nursing Ambassador, Senior Impact Committee, Class of 2023 Student Nurse Association Representative, Peer Mentor, Ignite Serves Team Leader, VOLthon Executive Committee, and the Phi Sigma Theta National Honor Society. Savannah attended the Belize International Clinical Experience Abroad through the College of Nursing in her senior year. After graduation, she will be participating in a 30 day mission trip to Uganda, Kenya, and the Congo. Savannah is very active at Sevier Heights Baptist Church in Knoxville as a part of the college ministry, youth ministry, and The Walk church service. Upon graduation, Savannah has accepted a position at the University of Tennessee Medical Center on the Oncology/ Transplant/ Cellular Therapy floor as a Registered Nurse.