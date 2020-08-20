Graham Recreation & Parks is hosting a BioBlitz online event during September as part of the national Parks for Pollinators campaign, which is aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of pollinators. The campaign is organized by the National Recreation and Park Association and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation.
Park agencies that participate have the chance to win $1,000 to support the creation of pollinator habitat in parks.
Participants are asked to take photos of pollinators (bees, butterflies, bats, etc.) or pollinator-friendly plants in Alamance County, identify the organism, add their location and save their observation.
To participate, residents should download the iNaturalist app on their mobile devices and create an account. Or visit www.inaturalist.org/projects/parks-for-pollinators-2020-graham-recreation-and-parks.
