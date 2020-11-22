 Skip to main content
Grants available to start community gardens in Guilford County
Grants available to start community gardens in Guilford County

The pandemic has made us aware of the need for fresh, safe food. Has your Guilford County neighborhood, church or other citizens group thought about starting a community garden next spring?

The Guilford County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are offering grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for new community gardens. Grant recipients will be assigned an Extension Master Gardener Volunteer as a garden mentor.

The application deadline is Jan. 11. The application requires a project description, project details, details of money usage and future garden plans.

Find the application form and more information about the grants at go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant.

