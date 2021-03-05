Greensboro Branch of the NAACP meets, introduces officers and executive committee members

The Rev. C. Bradley Hunt II, newly elected president of the Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, recently conducted his first general meeting of the branch.
As his first order of business, Hunt, who succeeded long time branch president the Rev. Cardes H. Brown Jr., introduced officers and 15 executive committee members elected with him, as well as appointed standing committee chairpersons who also serve as members of the executive committee.
Branch officers include: Viola Fuller, first vice president, bylaws; Kay Brown, second vice president; the Rev. George Harris, third vice president; Janice Spearman, secretary; Millicent Lee, assistant secretary; Sharon Hightower, treasurer; Woodrow Winchester, assistant treasurer; and the Rev. Cardes H. Brown Jr., parliamentarian.
The executive committee members are: Melvin Alston; Ronnie Best, membership; Danny Brown; Diane Brown; Mark Cummings, legal redress; Ivan Saul Cutler, communications; Hurley Derrickson, criminal justice; Patricia Frazier, health, COVID-19; Lamar Gibson, young adult; Brittani Hunt, freedom fund; Yvonne Hunt-Perry, What I Need, education; Bettye Jenkins; Jan Johnson, youth council; Earl Jones; Dan Lyons, housing; Gerry McCants, economic development; the Rev. Daran Mitchell, religious affairs; Kathleen Mitchell; Samuel Moseley; Catherine Netter, political action; Blake Odom, education; Therron Phipps, armed services/military affairs; the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, state NAACP president; and Linda Wilson and Sondra Wright, labor and industry.
At the meeting, each committee chairperson outlined objectives and current activity. Among critical activities, Hunt reported branch communications will be improved with the creation of an inclusive interactive website expected to be fully implemented and operational by April.
Monthly meetings of the Greensboro branch are scheduled virtually for 5 p.m. on the third Sunday. Until the website is fully operational, member concerns, complaints about racial discrimination and related matters, may be shared via email at greensboronaacp@gmail.com or leave a message at 336-273-1222.