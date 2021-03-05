Greensboro Branch of the NAACP meets, introduces officers and executive committee members

The Rev. C. Bradley Hunt II, newly elected president of the Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, recently conducted his first general meeting of the branch.

As his first order of business, Hunt, who succeeded long time branch president the Rev. Cardes H. Brown Jr., introduced officers and 15 executive committee members elected with him, as well as appointed standing committee chairpersons who also serve as members of the executive committee.

Branch officers include: Viola Fuller, first vice president, bylaws; Kay Brown, second vice president; the Rev. George Harris, third vice president; Janice Spearman, secretary; Millicent Lee, assistant secretary; Sharon Hightower, treasurer; Woodrow Winchester, assistant treasurer; and the Rev. Cardes H. Brown Jr., parliamentarian.