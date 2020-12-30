 Skip to main content
Greensboro church to hold virtual watch night service
Greensboro church to hold virtual watch night service

Watch night
WELLS MEMORIAL CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, PROVIDED

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will hold a virtual watch night service beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.

There will be prayer, preaching and praise.

The event will be online on Facebook Live and YouTube @wellsmemorialcogic.

