Greensboro Family History Center holds a Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 22

Greensboro Family History Center will offer a virtual discussion focused on the standards and ethics of DNA testing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Billed as chapter two of genetic genealogy in practice, Bill Schwiegeraht will moderate.
Participants should come prepared to discuss the chapter and any other articles that they wish to contribute.
To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85847488473.
For information, email info@greensborofhc.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!