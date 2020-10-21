 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Family History Center holds a Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 22
0 comments

Greensboro Family History Center holds a Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro Family History Center will offer a virtual discussion focused on the standards and ethics of DNA testing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Billed as chapter two of genetic genealogy in practice, Bill Schwiegeraht will moderate.

Participants should come prepared to discuss the chapter and any other articles that they wish to contribute.

To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85847488473.

For information, email info@greensborofhc.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does melatonin really help COVID-19 recovery?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News