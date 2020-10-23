Greensboro nonprofit assists young adults after foster care

Brick and her board are up to the challenge. Rachel Marquez, Brick’s daughter and My Father’s House board member, said she knows her mother is tackling a large endeavor, but she said consistency will help build the trust needed to be successful.

“When you think about wanting to make the community better, we really have to go into the populations that are marginalized and forgotten, and uplift those communities in order to uplift all of us,” Marquez said. “It’s going to take a lot of work, and it’s going to take a lot of intentionality.”

Once transitional housing is found, My Father’s House plans to offer a variety of services that will help the young adults become productive members in their own communities. Brick said some who grew up in foster care lack basic life skills, and her nonprofit plans to teach them anything from boiling an egg to balancing a checkbook.

She also would like them to learn how to interview for a job and create a resume in hopes of helping them realize their own potential.

“If they want to dream big, let them dream big,” Brick said.