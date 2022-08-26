Greensboro police unit conducting 'Operation School Watch'

The Greensboro Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit will be conducting a two week initiative, “Operation School Watch,” from Aug. 29-Sept. 9. The Special Operations Division Traffic Safety Unit, along with other GPD Officers, will be focusing in and around school zones, in order to help ensure the safety of students and faculty as they return for the 2022-2023 school year.

GPD’s Traffic Safety Unit will conduct multiple special operations in school zones throughout Greensboro. Traffic violations including speeding in school zones, seat belt usage, pedestrian school crosswalk violations, graduated driving violations and school bus stop arm violations will be primary concerns during this initiative.

Officers will conduct overt as well as covert operations to detect violations, utilizing marked and unmarked police vehicles, police motorcycles and police spotter strategies. Officers will be following school bus routes while watching for motorists who fail to stop for stopped school buses displaying their red lights and stop arms.

In addition to the school zone enforcement and school bus route operations, officers will be observing the driving habits of students as they are driving to and from school. Officers will be looking for violations that would put the students at risk, as well as conducting seat belt enforcement along the school zone routes. Electronic portable message boards were deployed Aug. 16 throughout school zones, warning drivers of the opening of school.

Officers are encouraging motorists to leave earlier for their morning and afternoon commutes, while taking note of school zones along their travel routes. This is the eighth implementation of “Operation School Watch” and motorists should expect to see an increased presence of officers in and around Greensboro school zones for the entire 2022-2023 school year.

For information, call 336-574-4002.