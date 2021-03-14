Greensboro Public Library to host St. Patty's Day events

The Greensboro Public Library will host the following virtual St. Patrick’s Day programs for adults at www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary:

Ireland and the British Empire — A Conversation with Jill Bender: 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. Bender, an associate professor of history at UNCG, will discuss her research on Irish women’s emigration during the Irish famine.

Celebration of All Things Irish: 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. Take a look at the collection of literature, contemporary and popular novels, film, and music. Get to know print and digital resources which honor Irish heritage found in the Greensboro area.

An Evening of Irish Storytelling with Lona Bartlett: 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. Bartlett, former president the North Carolina Storytelling Guild, combines traditional storytelling, puppetry, music and her degrees in education to weave stories that entertain, teach and bring Celtic tales to life.

For information, email jenkins.lumpkin@greensboro-nc.gov.