Greensboro Symphony Guild names debutantes

The Greensboro Symphony Guild has announced the names of 12 young women who will make their debuts at the 44th annual Symphony Presentation Ball to be held Dec. 29.

The ball honors outstanding young women with connections to the Greensboro area, who have made significant contributions within their communities. Laura Lanier Lorenz will serve as chairwoman, Sandra O’Neil will serve as honorary chairwoman and Carolyn Woodruff will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

The guild sponsors many activities throughout the year which include a spring mothers’ wine and cheese, spring luncheon, debutante informal, family picnic, fall tea, dad’s barbecue, marshals’ tuxedo evening, holiday tea, waltz evening, and rehearsal lunch. The debutantes and their families will also enjoy “A Night at the Symphony” at the White Oak Amphitheatre this summer. In addition, the parents of the debutantes, all of Greensboro, will host several parties to honor their daughters.

The debutantes are:

Mattison Elizabeth Mae Cheek, daughter of Chad Eugene and Beth Cheek, Wake Forest University.

Caroline McLeod Cochrane, daughter of Andrew Linwood and Becky Cochrane, UNC-Chapel Hill.