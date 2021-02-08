 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Tarheel Chorus offers virtual singing valentines
0 comments

Greensboro Tarheel Chorus offers virtual singing valentines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greensboro Tarheel Chorus Babershop Quartet (copy)

Greensboro Tarheel Chorus Babershop Quartet

The Greensboro Tarheel Chorus is offering virtual singing valentines this year.

For $15 each, the chorus offers personalized videos of two love songs to share with friends and loved ones.

A portion of the proceeds from each video order will be donated to local charities addressing hunger issues in the Greensboro area.

Ordering deadlines vary depending on level of personalization.

Emails will be sent to recipients Feb. 13-14.

For information, contact Michael Norins at 336-908-1424, email menmd48@gmail.com or visit www.greensborobarbershop.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News