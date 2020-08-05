Peaches have started to make their summer arrival, and who can blame you if you turn them into some sort of sweet dessert like a pie or cobbler?

Yet the fruit also lends itself to a variety of tangy preparations, including pickles. (Yes, pickles!)

Soaked in a piquant brine of vinegar, sugar and spices, peaches go from sweet and juicy to an addictive marriage of sour and spicy. Spoon them onto a cheese plate, swirl with toasted nuts into yogurt or enjoy them as a side to fried chicken or sliced ham. In this recipe, the pickles are served alongside fried pork chops in a tangy swap for applesauce.

I use white peppercorn, which has a bit more heat than black peppercorns, and go heavy on mustard seeds. You also can add cloves or cinnamon.

The peaches are ready to serve in about a half-hour, but if you process the pickles in a water bath, you’ll be able to enjoy them through fall and winter.

