Guilford College presents alumni awards to 12 individuals and two groups
Guilford College has honored 12 individuals and two groups of Guilfordians with 2021 Alumni Awards. Several Triad residents were awarded.

Guilford County Board of Education chair Deena Hayes-Greene (Class of 2004) received an Alumni Excellence Award, longtime Greensboro resident and Charles A. Dana Professor of Sociology and Anthropology Paul Zopf received a Charles C. Hendricks ’40 Distinguished Service Award, Winston-Salem community leader Claudette Weston (Class of 1959) received a Lifetime Achievement Award, Guilford College faculty and staff received a Community Cares Award, and college trustee Dan Mosca and his wife, Beth, of Browns Summit, received Honorary Alumni Awards.

Save Guilford College, a movement of thousands of local and global alumnae/i, parents and friends of the college established in fall 2020, received an Outstanding Volunteer Award.

Other award recipients were:

Alumni Excellence Awards: Georgia House of Representatives Minority Leader James Beverly (Class of 1990) and business entrepreneur Jon Bostock.

Charles C. Hendricks ’40 Distinguished Service Award: College Trustee and educator Ione Taylor.

Young Alumni Achievement Awards: Eric Steginsky (Class of 2009), business owner at Planet i, an eyewear company; and Thomas Swindell (Class of 2004), associate general secretary for finance and administration for friends committee on national legislation.

Community Cares Award: Shana Lynngood (Class of 1995), Unitarian Universalist minister in British Columbia, Canada.

Outstanding Volunteer Award: Emily Hedrick (Class of 1970), retired nonprofit development and public relations professional.

The award presentation is planned for an in-person gathering (pending status of COVID-19 restrictions) at Guilford’s Homecoming and Family Weekend in October 2021.

Breaking News