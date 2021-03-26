Guilford County commissioners tour Guilford Farm

Newly-elected Guilford County Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy (District 4) and Commissioner James Upchurch (District 6) toured a portion of the 720-acre historic agricultural and recreational Guilford Farm on the eastern edge of the county.

A local community conservation organization, Public Lands for Agricultural & Community Enrichment, suggested the tour and orientation to Murphy, in whose district the Guilford Farm is located. A small portion of the farm is situated in adjacent Alamance County.

The commissioners said they wanted to learn more about existing agricultural, educational and recreation operations.

John Gladstone, supervisor of Guilford County Passive Parks, conducted the 90-minute walking tour, informing the commissioners of the history of the area that was, until 2014, a working agricultural farm known as the Guilford County Prison Farm.

The orientation and tour included visits to the original historic 1935 stone dormitory for low risk inmates — originally racially segregated — who constructed the building with stones from the farm, and nearby agricultural greenhouses leased to local agricultural organizations.