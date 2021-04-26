 Skip to main content
Guilford County Pan-Hellenic Council to hold a town hall Thursday, April 29, focused on brain health
The Guilford County Pan-Hellenic Council, in conjunction with a group of community partners, will be hosting an Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Memory Loss prevention town hall, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

The purpose is to spread awareness about memory loss, create opportunities for additional education and resources for those caring for someone with memory loss.

Experts in research, medical clinic, spiritual and caregiving areas will provide up-to-date, current and reliable information to help participants be better informed in decision making.

Registration is free, visit tinyurl.com/5r8btdda to register.

For information, contact the Rev. Lamonte Williams, senior pastor, Diggs Memorial United United Holy Church, at 919-394-6180 or kelvwill@wakeheath.edu

