Guilford County Sheriff’s Citizen Academy announces fall term
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Citizen Academy classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 5-Dec. 17. Classes will be held on Zoom. Graduation will be Dec. 18.

The academy will present a wide range of topical training subjects condensed from the standard training curriculum of sheriff's deputies.

The program seeks to provide a broad educational experience which will acquaint attending citizens with the mission of sheriff's personnel and the requirements of law to which officers must conform while carrying out their prescribed duties.

To participate, download an application at www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/sheriff-s-office/divisions/community-resource-unit/citizens-academy and click on "winter term."

Return the application via fax to 336-641-6729 or by email to aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov.

For information, contact Master Corporal Almonor at 336-641-5313.

