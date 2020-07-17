Guilford Medical and Dental Managers announces officers

Guilford Medical and Dental Managers has announced the following officers for 2020 (from left): Chanel McKethan, president-elect; Lisa Haymore, treasurer; Kristin Gilbert, secretary; Nicole Reynolds, past president; Pamela Olson, president; and Deanna Thompson, associate representative.

Guilford Medical and Dental Managers has announced the following officers and committee chairwomen and chairmen for 2020. They are:

Officers — Executive Board: President, Pamela Olson, Pennybyrn Living Organization; president-elect, Chanel McKethan, Cone Health Community Health & Wellness; past president, Nicole Reynolds, Well-Spring Senior Living; treasurer, Lisa Haymore, Guilford Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center; secretary, Kristin Gilbert, Guilford Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center; and associate representative, Deanna Thompson, Thompson Communications.

Committee chairwomen and chairmen: Education programs, Wayne Ford, Innovation Financial Solutions; collaborative events, Lisa Hmiel, Home Helpers Home Care; community service, Tyler Hmiel, Home Helpers Home Care; communications, Shay Rumsey, medical/dental communications; golf tournament, Bruce Barton, Cone Health Medical Group; membership/hospitality, Kevin Pearce, AuthoraCare Collective; bosses night, Nedra Baldwin, PACE of the Triad; scholarship, Jennifer Arrington, Vascular and Vein Specialists; social media chairman, Bob Ring, Mica Information Systems; resume resources, Teresa Rakestraw, Wendover OB/GYN & Hospitality.

GMDM, founded in 1980, provides an educational, networking and supportive forum for practice administrators, office managers and healthcare professionals.

The monthly luncheon meetings provide speakers with expertise in current healthcare issues and concerns. Workshops are scheduled throughout the year to keep members apprised of new coding and legislative requirements.

For information, visit www.gmdm.org.

