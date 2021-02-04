GuilfordWorks to Host an Online Career Fair with Packrite

GuilfordWorks is hosting a Virtual Career Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. This event features Packrite, a certified ISO 9001 and woman-owned business.

Packrite is seeking to fill positions for its more than 200,000 square foot High Point facility.

Registration and event details are available on the GuildWorks website at https://guilfordworks.org/event/packrite-hiring-event/.

Representatives from Packrite LLC will be available to recruit the following positions: Material handlers, machine operators, forklift drivers, general laborers and project manager.

Job seekers can apply for jobs, engage with the employer via chat and live video conference options to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring and interview processes.

The career fair is sponsored by the Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development, which organizes program services and operations within the Greensboro/High Point/Guilford County Workforce Development Board, commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks.