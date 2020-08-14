Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Greensboro recently dedicated a newly constructed home for mortgage-paying future homeowners Salaheldin and Sanna Abdalla, and their family.
In a brief ceremony beginning with local clergy, the future homeowners and Habitat Greensboro leaders will speak about Habitat’s homeownership process. Participating clergy included Pastor DeJuan Harris, Calvary Church and Habitat board member; Father Michael Carlson, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church; and Imam Yaser Ahmed, Islamic Center of Greensboro.
Led by Don Brady, parishioners of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church sponsored the construction of the four-bedroom, two-bath, Systems Vision certified Energy Star home.
Located on Picard Street in East Greensboro, the dedicated home is on a 17-home tract where Habitat has constructed several homes.
