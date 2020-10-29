The Greensboro Jaycees, GSOlab, AJOY Consulting and synerG are hosting and planning a Halloween Mural Scavenger Hunt. It will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 in Greensboro.

This event will feature a list of preselected and curated community murals, chosen by Rockers Print Shop, around the city. A reveal of the latest international installation by Dragon76 x Rockers Print Shop, an artist from Japan, is expected.

As an alternative to going door-to-door, there will be volunteers at each mural site to distribute candy with personal protection equipment along with other giveaways and food trucks.

Feel free to bring donations of nonperishable food items and toiletries for the upcoming Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway.

This will be a safe, family fun event allowing community members to explore their city with a mask or favorite Halloween costumes.

Starting/ending places include Irving Park Art & Frame, 2105 W. Cornwallis Drive, Suite A; Studio 503, 503 E. Washington St.; and Southend Brewing, 117 W. Lewis St.

For information, call 925-494-2569.