Harry Thetford: Family shares Paw Paw's legacy

Bealer W. Moore had left the family farm in Roxboro, N.C., for employment with defense plant work in Baltimore, Md., when Pearl Harbor was attacked. While some of his friends facing the draft decided to wait until after the war to marry, Moore married his childhood sweetheart and took her to Baltimore.

Rather than waiting to be drafted, Moore volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Forces. He writes about his basic training, “We stayed in a beautiful hotel on Miami Beach. The food was exceptional, the dining room magnificent. However, the need for airmen overseas was so critical, they shipped us out without a single day of basic training.”

After several weeks of radio and gunnery schools, Moore and his crew flew their new B-17 Flying Fortress to the war zone. Before leaving Newfoundland, he starting writing a diary. Before leaving Greenland, they heard about the invasion of Normandy.

According to his diary, buddies in the States warned him to avoid the 100th Bomb Group, widely known as the “Bloody 100th,” if at all possible. On his 15th mission in the 349th Bomb Squadron of the 100th Bomb Group, Moore learned the root of his unit’s nickname.