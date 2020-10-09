Harry Thetford: Family shares Paw Paw's legacy

Bealer W. Moore had left the family farm in Roxboro, N.C., for employment with defense plant work in Baltimore, Md., when Pearl Harbor was attacked. While some of his friends facing the draft decided to wait until after the war to marry, Moore married his childhood sweetheart and took her to Baltimore.
Rather than waiting to be drafted, Moore volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Forces. He writes about his basic training, “We stayed in a beautiful hotel on Miami Beach. The food was exceptional, the dining room magnificent. However, the need for airmen overseas was so critical, they shipped us out without a single day of basic training.”
After several weeks of radio and gunnery schools, Moore and his crew flew their new B-17 Flying Fortress to the war zone. Before leaving Newfoundland, he starting writing a diary. Before leaving Greenland, they heard about the invasion of Normandy.
According to his diary, buddies in the States warned him to avoid the 100th Bomb Group, widely known as the “Bloody 100th,” if at all possible. On his 15th mission in the 349th Bomb Squadron of the 100th Bomb Group, Moore learned the root of his unit’s nickname.
Moore writes of an event the evening before his 15th mission: “I rode on my bike over to the barracks of a buddy from Roxboro and told him I had the feeling I would not come back from this next mission. He wouldn’t hear of that, but I made him agree to send my pipe collection and Colt .45 pistol home to Roxboro."
On Aug. 5, 1944, deep into Germany, Moore’s B-17 was hit by anti-aircraft fire and attacked by enemy fighters. The aircraft was quickly engulfed by flames. Moore and other crewmen exited the aircraft safely, although Moore’s leg was broken when he landed. Two crewmen could not escape, but parachuted to the ground after being blown free of the B-17 when it exploded. Two other crewmen perished.
German citizens and soldiers were waiting — as were a series of punishing interrogation sessions and POW stalags in both Germany and Poland. After receiving no mail as a POW, Moore received a Red Cross cable in January 1945, that his daughter had been born in September 1944. The baby had been named Bealer Gwen Moore.
Oh yes, the Roxboro buddy delivered Moore’s pipe collection and Colt .45 to his wife.
Along with no mail, Moore had received no Tampa Nugget cigars — his wife had arranged for her husband to receive a box of cigars each month of his imprisonment.
He wasn’t a complainer, but wrote with empathy and objectivity about POW life. He countered issues of hunger, disease, injuries, unsanitary conditions and abuse with a strong Christian faith and camaraderie with other POWs.
He noted the stalag commander, who had lost an arm on the Russian front, became very bitter and abusive toward the POWs after he returned from leave. They discovered his home had been bombed by Allied bombers — he was wounded, his wife and daughter were killed.
Just days after receiving news of his daughter’s birth, all POWs were ordered out of the stalag — thus beginning a frigid and tortuous march across Germany as the Russian front drew closer. Even though food and shelter during the march fell short of stalag life, the POWs sensed the end of the war was in sight.
Just a mile or so in their march, on May 2, 1945, the marchers were blocked by a large armored tank. Fortunately, it belonged to the British 2nd Army. “We were liberated,” Moore wrote.
Moore spent his working years with the U.S. Postal Service in Greensboro before retiring to Belews Creek. His family grew to include three children, five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
The Moores were active members of Belews Creek United Church of Christ, where he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher and lay minister.
Moore’s diary made many mentions of an unseen hand that seemed to have protected him throughout the war. Had I interviewed him personally, I would have certainly recommended he write a book about his experiences.
Even though he left copious notes and beautiful sketches, Bealer Moore did not write the book before he died in 2002. However, Steven T. Atchison edited a book of those notes and sketches in 2020, entitled "The Unseen Hand", which is available wherever books are sold.
One might wonder why Atchison, who holds a Ph.D. in American literature from UNCG, would write about World War II. Sgt. Bealer Moore was his “Paw Paw,” Bealer Gwen Moore is his mother.
Mark Moore, a Greensboro school teacher for 40 years, was his father’s largest fan. He makes no excuses for taking an air show flight over Winston-Salem — in a vintage B-17.
“I absolutely had to do it,” he said.
Harry Thetford is a retired Sears store manager and author of "Remembered", a book about 99 former students of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) who were killed in War World II. Contact him at htolharry@gmail.com or 336-707-8922.
