Hayworth Christian School's 2021 graduates May 27, 2021

Hayworth Christian School held graduation ceremonies at 7 p.m. May 27.Graduates: Kaitlyn Euler, Evan Harrison, Kaylee Hutchens (valedictorian), Crystal Pierson, Olivia Robertson (salutatorian), Madison Underwood, Cameron White, Caleb Wynn.Graduation class: 8.