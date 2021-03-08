Health Happenings

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/bn5acrev.

* * * *

The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs has announced that in more than 1 million visits to 96 YMCA locations across North Carolina in December and January, 38 cases of COVID were reported to the YMCA — a positivity rate of .0038% compared to .0045% reported between September and November 2020.

To test the efficacy of N.C. YMCAS’ health protocols statewide, the N.C. Alliance of YMCAs began recording cases of COVID-19 reported to its locations in September 2020. According to its most recent study, the alliance announced a decrease in cases reported to YMCAs between Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, compared to a study conducted in the fall.

The study, which found no clusters in YMCA fitness centers in either study, is a bright spot considering the Y’s struggle to balance substantial revenue losses with an unprecedented demand for critical services.

N.C. YMCAs have provided remote learning support for nearly 9,700 children at 129 sites, served or delivered more than 835,000 meals to those in need, and made nearly 90,000 wellness checks on seniors and others at risk since the start of the pandemic.

For information, visit www.ncymcaalliance.org/our-impact.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.