Health Happenings

The Autism Society of North Carolina will host its 2021 conference virtually on March 19-20.
The two-day event, “Bringing Our Community Closer,” will feature respected speakers and professionals from the Autism Society of North Carolina.
Speakers will focus on topics including the link between autism and ADHD, picky eating and problem behaviors, emerging therapies for adults, and navigating the school system.
The conference also includes virtual connection rooms so parents of the newly diagnosed, self-advocates, chapter leaders, Spanish speakers and professionals working with those with autism can meet and connect.
The cost of the conference is $30 for an individual and $50 for a household. The household cost allows for multiple people to participate in connection rooms at the same time.
For information, visit www.autismsociety-nc.org/conference.
* * * *
Children 2 and older and their families are invited to the Kellin Kids Paint-a-palooza event from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 20 at the Kellin Foundation, 2110 Golden Gate Drive, Suite B, in Greensboro, in the parking lot.
Participants will paint an art feature for the foundation’s new outdoor space, create a take-home craft and have treats together.
Parents/guardians must stay on-site during this outdoor event.
To attend, email mary@kellinfoundation.org.
Also, the foundation’s virtual 2021 North Carolina Community Resilience Conference is March 15.
The conference’s goal is to build awareness for a statewide movement supporting the development of resilient children, families and communities. Hear from experts in the field, learn from local collaboratives and learn how to get engaged in this movement. Get free tickets and learn more at https://tinyurl.com/y28re584.
* * * *
The Sex Ed Lecture Series has announced its March lectures:
Wednesday, March 10: Sex and sexuality in the Muslim community
March 17: How prevalent is men’s pornography use (and why sexuality educators need to know)
March 24: Sexual citizenship — Tips to help sexuality educators create sexually healthy communities
March 31: Black women’s sexuality — Six practical steps for designing a resilience-based curriculum.
Lectures are from 7 to 8 p.m.; $25 per lecture. Viewers may watch live on the scheduled date or view a recording later at their convenience.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/bn5acrev.
* * * *
The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs has announced that in more than 1 million visits to 96 YMCA locations across North Carolina in December and January, 38 cases of COVID were reported to the YMCA — a positivity rate of .0038% compared to .0045% reported between September and November 2020.
To test the efficacy of N.C. YMCAS’ health protocols statewide, the N.C. Alliance of YMCAs began recording cases of COVID-19 reported to its locations in September 2020. According to its most recent study, the alliance announced a decrease in cases reported to YMCAs between Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, compared to a study conducted in the fall.
The study, which found no clusters in YMCA fitness centers in either study, is a bright spot considering the Y’s struggle to balance substantial revenue losses with an unprecedented demand for critical services.
N.C. YMCAs have provided remote learning support for nearly 9,700 children at 129 sites, served or delivered more than 835,000 meals to those in need, and made nearly 90,000 wellness checks on seniors and others at risk since the start of the pandemic.
For information, visit www.ncymcaalliance.org/our-impact.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.