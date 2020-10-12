Health Happenings

ACAP Guilford County (Adult Children of Aging Parents) will present “Financial and Legal Documents Everyone Needs” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Speakers include Steve Arrington, The Arrington Firm; Bill Roach of Whichard, Roach & Associates; and Kevin Pearce, AuthoraCare Collective.
The panel of legal and medical outreach experts will help adult children understand the estate planning process, hold conversations about financial and legal issues with their aging parents, and learn of the appropriate professionals to contact to accomplish this process.
To register for the free program, call 336-517-7413 or email info@acapguilfordcounty.org.
* * * *
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a developmental baseball program for people 15 and older who have autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities, is recruiting for the spring season for new players and volunteers to help successfully launch The Greensboro Bees.
The program follows Major League Baseball rules and is a typical team experience for people who are on the autism spectrum and have special needs.
Players can be of all experience levels.
For information, contact Taylor Duncan at 770-313-1762 or taylor@alternativebaseball.org. Also, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
* * * *
The YMCA, at 343 N.C. 42 North in Asheboro, will hold a Halloween event for its members from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31.
There will be games, movies, candy, giveaways and more.
For information, call 336-625-1976.
* * * *
The sixth annual Shea's Chase will be virtual this year from Nov. 1-6.
Participants may run or walk this year's 5K anywhere they like and pick up their medals and swag at Mental Health Greensboro's drive-thru/walk-thru celebration Nov. 7 at Revolution Mill.
Mental Health Greensboro hopes to raise $75,000.
The cost to participate ranges from $10 to $30.
To register, visit sheaschase.com/event-details/register.
* * * *
The JDRF — North Carolina Chapter will hold its 20th annual JDRF Charlotte Hope Gala as a virtual experience Nov. 7.
The event begins with a VIP virtual cocktail reception at 6 p.m. with a gala program livestreamed at 7 p.m.
For information, visit hopegalacharlotte.com.
* * * *
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Randolph County, will offer the series Dining with Diabetes from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 10-Dec. 1, via Zoom.
Participants will learn about living well with diabetes, carbohydrates and sweeteners, fats, sodium, vitamins, minerals and fiber.
There also will be food demonstrations and the opportunity to ask a registered dietician questions.
To register for these free classes, visit www.eventbrite.com.
For information, call 336-318-6000.
* * * *
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration released a new mobile app, My Mental Health Crisis Plan, which allows those who have serious mental illness to create a plan to guide their treatment during a mental health crisis. The app was developed through SMI Adviser, a project funded by SAMHSA and administered by the American Psychiatric Association.
The app provides an easy, step-by-step process for individuals to create and share a psychiatric advance directive. A PAD is a legal document that includes a list of instructions and preferences that the individual wishes to be followed in case of a mental health crisis, should they not be able to make their own decisions.
