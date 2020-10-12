Health Happenings

For information, visit hopegalacharlotte.com.

The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Randolph County, will offer the series Dining with Diabetes from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 10-Dec. 1, via Zoom.

Participants will learn about living well with diabetes, carbohydrates and sweeteners, fats, sodium, vitamins, minerals and fiber.

There also will be food demonstrations and the opportunity to ask a registered dietician questions.

To register for these free classes, visit www.eventbrite.com.

For information, call 336-318-6000.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration released a new mobile app, My Mental Health Crisis Plan, which allows those who have serious mental illness to create a plan to guide their treatment during a mental health crisis. The app was developed through SMI Adviser, a project funded by SAMHSA and administered by the American Psychiatric Association.

The app provides an easy, step-by-step process for individuals to create and share a psychiatric advance directive. A PAD is a legal document that includes a list of instructions and preferences that the individual wishes to be followed in case of a mental health crisis, should they not be able to make their own decisions.

