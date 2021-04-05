Health Happenings

The Women’s Resource Center will offer a women’s emotional wellness support group from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays in April. The offering is in-person and virtual.
Discussions include: Coping strategies, self-care, personal empowerment and tools to help manage life’s daily challenges.
To register to attend in-person, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org.
To register to attend virtually, request the Zoom link at info@mhag.org.
* * * *
Need2Know Books is offering a free download of “The Essential Guide to Self-Harm” at https://need2knowbooks.co.uk/freebies.
The book discusses what to do when you realize someone is self-harming, how to move past your own feelings and how to change a mindset that has become focused on self-destruction.
* * * *
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Motorists, especially teens, are encouraged to visit the U.S. Department of Transportation’s website, tinyurl.com/8fu95myk, and take the pledge to drive phone-free.
According to the DOT’s website, “Anytime you divert your attention from driving, you’re distracted. This includes texting, talking, using your phone, adjusting the radio, setting your navigation, applying makeup, eating or drinking.
Texting, which includes messaging, is considered the most dangerous type of distracted driving because it combines visual, manual and cognitive distraction.”
* * * *
The Greensboro Science Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 29 at the GSC’s SAIL Center.
To make an appointment to donate, sign up at redcrossblood.org.
* * * *
The JDRF Hope Springs Powerfully Gala is set for May 15. The virtual event will honor Susan and Martin Gilmore.
Auction items are needed and must be submitted by April 12. For information, visit tinyurl.com/79pa23wr.
Bidding opens May 10.
Watch parties hosted by supporters and sponsors in the Triad will be at 6 p.m. May 15 with the program, auction and Fund A Cure streaming online at 7 p.m.
JDRF CEO Aaron Kowalski recently offered a gala preview online.
To see his presentation without the questions and answers, visit tinyurl.com/4mdxcwbp.
To see the presentation with the questions and answers, visit tinyurl.com/ykssh857.
The complete mission update is at tinyurl.com/aw24us6w.
* * * *
Randolph Community College will host the 2021 Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Symposium from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 23 at the Asheboro campus and on Zoom.
Topics include the rise of mental health substance use issues as a result of COVID-19 and how to cope, three breakout sessions, a message of hope, and a community discussion panel.
To register, call 336-633-0268.
* * * *
JDRF’s annual spring fundraising walk in High Point will be virtual this year on May 23.
To register, visit www.jdrf.org and click on fundraisers.
For information, call 336-604-5054.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro will host Stomp the Stigma, a drive-in concert, at 7 p.m. June 12 in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot.
The concert will feature country music by Russ Varnell and His Too Country Band and Michael Cosner and The Fugitives. Varnell has been playing country music in the vein of George Jones and Buck Owens all over the country for 18 years. Michael Cosner and The Fugitives have opened for Tim McGraw, Joe Diffie and others.
General admission is $50 per car or $150 for front row parking at www.mhag.org or Ticketmaster.com.
