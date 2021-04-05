Health Happenings

The complete mission update is at tinyurl.com/aw24us6w.

* * * *

Randolph Community College will host the 2021 Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Symposium from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 23 at the Asheboro campus and on Zoom.

Topics include the rise of mental health substance use issues as a result of COVID-19 and how to cope, three breakout sessions, a message of hope, and a community discussion panel.

To register, call 336-633-0268.

* * * *

JDRF’s annual spring fundraising walk in High Point will be virtual this year on May 23.

To register, visit www.jdrf.org and click on fundraisers.

For information, call 336-604-5054.

* * * *

Mental Health Greensboro will host Stomp the Stigma, a drive-in concert, at 7 p.m. June 12 in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot.