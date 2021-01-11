Health Happenings

* * * *

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on Jan. 11. In recognition of this important day, and throughout January, Homeland Security's Blue Campaign hosts special events and educational activities.

Blue Campaign’s largest initiative is #WearBlueDay today. To raise awareness of human trafficking, the public is encouraged to take photos of themselves, friends, family and colleagues wearing blue clothing and share them on social media — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — along with the #WearBlueDay hashtag.

Through March 31, World of Beer Bar & Kitchen will donate $1 to Project HOPE (Health Opportunities for People Everywhere) for every featured Gives Back Pint purchased.

Project HOPE is a global health and humanitarian organization that empowers health care workers to implement and teach innovative life-saving solutions.

The group kicked off the new year by showing support for health care workers around the globe who are on the frontlines of the world’s health challenges.