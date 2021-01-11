Health Happenings

The High Point Rockers will host a blood drive from noon to 4:30 p.m. today at the Rockers Stadium Catalyst Club, 301 N. Elm St. in High Point.
Those interested in donating must select a time by visiting RedCrossBlood.org; use the code "Rockers."
* * * *
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will host blood drives at the following times and dates:
- 12:30-5 p.m. Jan. 20
- noon-4:30 p.m. Jan. 28
- noon-4:30 p.m. Feb. 10
- noon-4:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
To schedule an appointment online, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code "Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden" or call 336-996-7888.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation is one of two North Carolina organizations to be awarded funding from the Office for Victims of Crime for Seeds of Hope, a program that serves Guilford County adolescents affected by addiction. The program will launch in early 2021.
The foundation is searching for a clinician for this program and also has internships available. For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/job-openings-and-internships.html.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation is offering the following free, virtual programs via Zoom:
- Food & Mood: What's the Connection?: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday. Learn about the gut-brain connection, how nutrition can improve mental health and substance use recovery, and practical eating tips to enhance recovery and well-being. Offered in partnership with Cone Health Foundation.
- Resilience Despite Adversity: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 21. Join Dr. Kelly Graves to dive into the latest research about the links between adverse childhood experiences and domestic violence, as well as how practitioners can employ evidence-based practices with victims to healing.
- Community Resilience Model Training: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 28. Learn what a trauma-informed, resiliency-focused community looks like and how to improve your response to toxic stress and trauma.
The foundation also offers these free, virtual community support groups via Zoom:
- Support for Families of Homicide Victims: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Open to all people who have lost a family member because of homicide.
- H.O.P.E. Peer Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Recovery-focused support group for adults with mental health or substance use concerns.
- Yoga for Recovery: 12:15-1 p.m. Thursdays. Geared towards adults with mental health or substance use disorders. For beginners.
For information and to register, call 336-429-5600, email kellinfoundation@gmail.com or visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
* * * *
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on Jan. 11. In recognition of this important day, and throughout January, Homeland Security's Blue Campaign hosts special events and educational activities.
Blue Campaign’s largest initiative is #WearBlueDay today. To raise awareness of human trafficking, the public is encouraged to take photos of themselves, friends, family and colleagues wearing blue clothing and share them on social media — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — along with the #WearBlueDay hashtag.
* * * *
Through March 31, World of Beer Bar & Kitchen will donate $1 to Project HOPE (Health Opportunities for People Everywhere) for every featured Gives Back Pint purchased.
Project HOPE is a global health and humanitarian organization that empowers health care workers to implement and teach innovative life-saving solutions.
The group kicked off the new year by showing support for health care workers around the globe who are on the frontlines of the world’s health challenges.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Project HOPE has worked to educated and support countries with medical equipment to combat this viral threat, providing more than 83,000 health care workers with training for COVID-19 and distributing more than 11 million pieces of required equipment.
The local restaurant is at 1310 Westover Terrace in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-897-0031.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.