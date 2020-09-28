Health Happenings

The Women's Resource Center's 25th anniversary online auction ends at noon today, Sept. 28.
Items up for auction include: health and beauty gift certificates, an egg club membership, passes to Grandfather Mountain, pet product and services gift cards, golf lessons, tickets to Skywild Adventure Park, N.C. Zoo membership, and bounce house passes.
The center is offering the auction as substitute for its annual Men Can Cook event that was canceled because of COVID-19.
For information, call 336-275-6090 or visit www.womenscentergso.org.
Randolph Community College and Randolph County Public Health are presenting “Offering Hope by Understanding Trauma and Building Resilience” from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 14 (in class #73050 or online #74783) and again from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 with lunch provided (#74782). The classes will be offered on the RCC campus.
The free class will empower those who help children and adolescents recognize the signs and effects of trauma.
Funding for these classes comes from Randolph County Public Health and a grant from the ABC Board.
To enroll, call 336-633-0268.
UNCG's Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub has two Zoom events planned for the fall semester:
- UNCG Gerontology Curriculum: noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 28. With Elise Eifert and Chantelle Sharpe Caro. tinyurl.com/yxluzmkp.
Meeting ID: 930 2526 5775. Password: 340460.
- Frailty: 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 19. With Deborah Lekan, nursing. tinyurl.com/y65npjec. Meeting ID: 994 2523 5180. Password: 074941.
For information, call 336-334-5147.
JDRF will host a Triad Fall Walk Drive-In Celebration at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
With audio aired directly through attendees’ car radios, the onstage program will recognize people recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and celebrate top fundraisers — individuals, family teams and corporate teams. Attendees will also learn about the latest Type 1 diabetes research advancements and hear sponsor messages and musical performances.
The celebration is a prelude to JDRF’s first National One Walk Day on Nov. 1. Because of restrictions on large gatherings because of the pandemic, no JDRF Walks will be held in the usual fashion this fall. JDRF has set goals of walking 1.6 million miles, in honor of the estimated 1.6 million Americans living with T1D, and raising $50 million, to commemorate JDRF’s 50 years of progress.
To discuss sponsorship opportunities, email Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at ESchaffner-Mosh@jdrf.org.
To register, learn more about the Triad Fall One Walk or donate, visit www.greensborocoliseum.com/events/detail/jdrf-triad-fall-one-walk-celebration.
Greensboro Coliseum Complex and The Blood Connection (TBC) will host a Community Blood Drive from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd.
Blood donors will receive a $20 Visa card as a thank you gift.
COVID-19 antibody testing will be included with all donations. This is a test for the blood and will not serve as a diagnostic test.
Safety protocols will include:
- Donor flow will be set up to limit donor interaction.
- All TBC staff will be wearing masks. Donors are required to wear masks.
- Donor beds will be spaced as far apart as possible.
- Donors should make an appointment by phone at 800-392-6551 or at tinyurl.com/y4wkvxzv.
The Hartley YMCA branch will offer Livestrong, a free virtual cancer wellness program, from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 6-Dec. 1.
The program helps those who are living with or have survived cancer to strengthen their spirits, minds and bodies.
To register, visit the Hartley Drive YMCA at 150 W. Hartley Drive in High Point; or contact Jeremy Haskins at 336-822-6680 or jhaskins@hpymca.org. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 29.
