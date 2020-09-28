Health Happenings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Women's Resource Center's 25th anniversary online auction ends at noon today, Sept. 28.

Items up for auction include: health and beauty gift certificates, an egg club membership, passes to Grandfather Mountain, pet product and services gift cards, golf lessons, tickets to Skywild Adventure Park, N.C. Zoo membership, and bounce house passes.

The center is offering the auction as substitute for its annual Men Can Cook event that was canceled because of COVID-19.

For information, call 336-275-6090 or visit www.womenscentergso.org.

Randolph Community College and Randolph County Public Health are presenting “Offering Hope by Understanding Trauma and Building Resilience” from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 14 (in class #73050 or online #74783) and again from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 with lunch provided (#74782). The classes will be offered on the RCC campus.

The free class will empower those who help children and adolescents recognize the signs and effects of trauma.

Funding for these classes comes from Randolph County Public Health and a grant from the ABC Board.