Health Happenings

Hope Fest 4 Hunger, a multicultural dance festival to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry and A Simple Gesture, is virtual this year and will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at www.HopeFest4Hunger.org.
Cultures from around the world will be showcased..
The event is free; donations are appreciated to help end hunger in the community.
Go to www.facebook.com/HopeFest2020GC to learn more.
The Make-A-Wish 2021 Wish Ball gala is set for Friday. The pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m.; the program begins at 7 p.m. It will be virtual.
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina's 2020 Wish Ball raised more than $715,000.
Almost 500 local children are waiting to receive their wishes.
For information, visit one.bidpal.net/ncwishball/welcome.
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will host the following Red Cross blood drives: noon-4:30 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 22, 2:30-7 p.m. March 1, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 15, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 25 and 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 13.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.
In honor of Black History Month, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans such as Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland.
Drew, an African American surgeon, was the medical director of the first Red Cross blood bank in 1941. Drew’s research about the storage and shipment of blood plasma proved that blood could be stored for transfusions. Many of the processes he developed are still in use today.
As the first African American chairman of the Red Cross Board of Governors, Holland was passionate about blood research. His commitment to providing the safest possible blood products for patients in need helped inform many safeguards the Red Cross still has in place to not only protect patients but also blood donors.
Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who come to give this February may receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Sanctuary House launched a fundraising campaign Jan. 31 with the goal of $750,000 and had raised more than $126,000 by Feb. 15.
Several anonymous donors have chosen to match every campaign pledge up to $250,000 until April 1.
To donate, visit https://sanctuaryhousegso.com.
Also, the nonprofit will hold a virtual Musical Moods at 5:30 p.m. May 22 to shine a light on mental health awareness. More details will be shared later.
Sanctuary House provides both on- and off-site services including psychosocial rehabilitation, supported education, supported employment, transitional employment and outpatient services.
For information, call 336-275-7896.
The theme for SHIFT NC's 2021 annual conference on adolescent sexual health, a virtual event planned for May 3-7, is "Connect More: Systems Thinking to Improve Sexual Health."
Hundreds of adolescent health professionals will share information on teen pregnancy prevention, HIV and STIs, access to health care, and more.
To present a session, professionals should apply by March 19. For information, email Melinda DeJongh at mdejongh@shiftnc.org or visit https://shiftncconference.org.
