Health Happenings

To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.

* * * *

In honor of Black History Month, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans such as Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland.

Drew, an African American surgeon, was the medical director of the first Red Cross blood bank in 1941. Drew’s research about the storage and shipment of blood plasma proved that blood could be stored for transfusions. Many of the processes he developed are still in use today.

As the first African American chairman of the Red Cross Board of Governors, Holland was passionate about blood research. His commitment to providing the safest possible blood products for patients in need helped inform many safeguards the Red Cross still has in place to not only protect patients but also blood donors.