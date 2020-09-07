In conjunction with the Oak Street Health Clinic, St. Matthews United Methodist Church will offer free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 9.
No appointment is necessary but residents should bring proper identification and insurance information, if possible.
For information, call 336-223-6010 or email leslie.daniels@oakstreethealth.com.
The church's food pantry will be open as well. For information, call 336-272-4505 or email smattumc600@gmail.com.
* * * *
AuthoraCare Collective, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell, is offering a webinar series about making sure everyone feels open to palliative and hospice care.
The series, which is available at www.authoracare.org/knowing, includes "Power of Knowing: Creating Inclusive Environments in Businesses and Organizations" and "Power of Knowing: Diversity at the End of Life," as well as "Diversity at the End of Life," which will be offered at noon Sept. 17.
The webinars are presented along with Alamance Chamber, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Fox Rothschild and Cone Health.
* * * *
The American Cancer Society will host a community socially distanced drive-through luminaria event at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Life Community Church in Jamestown. The event will be in lieu of the 2020 Relay for Life of Guilford County.
Community members will light luminarias to honor the people in their lives who have faced cancer. This event will serve as a fundraiser for Relay For Life of Guilford County. Luminaria bags are $5 at www.relayforlife.org/guilfordnc.
For information, contact Kayla Collins at 336-317-3985 or Kayla.Collins@cancer.org.
* * * *
Restoration Place Counseling is asking its supporters to vote for their favorite 2020 Restoration Runway models.
Voters can choose one or multiple favorites from this year's lineup of models, who will strut their stuff via a virtual runway at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
The nonprofit will crown one of them “Greensboro’s Next Top Model” and have his or her photo framed in a place of honor for excellent volunteer service at Restoration Place Counseling.
Each vote is $5, and the voting is unlimited.
Once voting ends, the names of all the voters will be entered in a drawing for a free 12-pack of cookies from THA Cookie Pusha.
To vote, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3352na2.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network's 2020 Art Lives Here Silent Art Auction will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 when supporters can register to view and bid on more than 160 works of art, donated by artists to support.
The online bidding will continue during the Oct. 3 livestreaming event, beginning at 6 p.m. Supporters will get to see all works of art displayed at 1250 Gallery at Revolution Mill in Greensboro. There will be musical performances, artwork created live from Revolution Mill, interviews with Hirsch instructors and donating artists, along with other items to bid on throughout the week.
The event will benefit Hirsch Wellness Healing Arts and Cancer Support Programs.
Also, Hirsch is offering more than 20 healing arts programs this month at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
For information about the fundraiser and programs, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
Also, Hirsch has partnered with Cancer Services of Winston-Salem to provide health and nutrition programs specifically designed for cancer patients and survivors.
For details, email Julie Lanford at julie@cancerdietitian.com.
