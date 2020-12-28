Health Happenings

Randolph Community College is offering day and evening classes for the Therapeutic Massage program at the Kinley Center on the Asheboro Campus. A mandatory orientation for these courses is at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 in room 106 of the Kinley Center.

RCC’s Therapeutic Massage program prepares students to become licensed massage therapists by providing comprehensive hands-on training with a focus on working in a spa or opening a business. The program prepares students for taking the Massage and Bodywork Licensure Exam.

The day class (#75664) is from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Jan. 11-May 27, in room 106 of the Kinley Center.

The evening class (#75665) is from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Jan. 11-Nov. 18, in room 106 of the Kinley Center.

The cost for either class is $196.55. Scholarships are available.

RCC also is offering several continuing education classes for licensed massage therapists in 2021, including “Prenatal Massage” (#73136, on Jan. 23), “Practice What You Preach” (#73137, on Feb. 20), and “Ethics and Chair Massage” (#73138, on March 27). These classes are in room 106 of the Kinley Center and each cost $70.55.