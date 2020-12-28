Health Happenings

Randolph Community College is offering day and evening classes for the Therapeutic Massage program at the Kinley Center on the Asheboro Campus. A mandatory orientation for these courses is at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 in room 106 of the Kinley Center.
RCC’s Therapeutic Massage program prepares students to become licensed massage therapists by providing comprehensive hands-on training with a focus on working in a spa or opening a business. The program prepares students for taking the Massage and Bodywork Licensure Exam.
The day class (#75664) is from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Jan. 11-May 27, in room 106 of the Kinley Center.
The evening class (#75665) is from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Jan. 11-Nov. 18, in room 106 of the Kinley Center.
The cost for either class is $196.55. Scholarships are available.
RCC also is offering several continuing education classes for licensed massage therapists in 2021, including “Prenatal Massage” (#73136, on Jan. 23), “Practice What You Preach” (#73137, on Feb. 20), and “Ethics and Chair Massage” (#73138, on March 27). These classes are in room 106 of the Kinley Center and each cost $70.55.
Visit www.randolph.edu for admission requirements and required books and supplies. For information or to register, call 336-328-0268.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro offers several peer-led self-help support groups which do not require registration and are free of charge. A Women’s Emotional Wellness group and the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro are also available.
For information about support group locations and parking, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org/support-groups.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro offers a variety of Compeer Connections activities as a way for peers to socialize while having fun and working on mental wellness.
Craft classes are at 1:30 p.m. Mondays. Participants work on everything from creating a stress ball to a shamrock wreath to an origami crane. To see the offerings, visit www.mhag.org/compeer-connections.
Creative writing classes are from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of each month.
For information, call 336-373-1402, email info@mhag.org or visit www.mhag.org.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network is offering more than 20 healing arts programs in January at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
Classes include yoga, zentangling, sketching and more.
In addition to the nonprofit's regular monthly classes, it is offering “Introduction to Qigong Movement and Meditation,” a seven-week workshop with Bill Savage; “A Year in Nature” co-taught by horticultural therapist Cat Crowder and writer Molly Haile; “Sound Journey” with Alexander Tuttle; and more.
For a schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
* * * *
Restoration Place Counseling has seen an increase in calls this year and is adding three counselor positions to its team.
For information, call 336-542-2060 or visit https://rpcounseling.org.
* * * *
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has published “Crisis Services: Meeting Needs, Saving Lives,” which features best practices and related areas of crisis services for use by community leaders and health care providers to work toward better outcomes for Americans in crisis.
The book includes SAMHSA’s “National Guidelines for Behavioral Health Crisis Care: Best Practice Toolkit” and related papers on crisis services. The toolkit has clinical and health services research, a review of top national program practices and approaches that support best practice implementation. The related papers address issues relevant to crisis services, homelessness, technology advances, substance use, legal issues impacting crisis services, financing crisis care, diverse populations, children and adolescents, rural and frontier areas, and the role of law enforcement.
