Health Happenings

The American Cancer Society will host a community socially distanced drive-thru luminaria event at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Life Community Church in Jamestown. The event will be in lieu of the 2020 Relay for Life of Guilford County.

Community members will light luminarias to honor the people in their lives who have faced cancer. This event will serve as a fundraiser for Relay For Life of Guilford County. Luminaria bags are $5 at www.relayforlife.org/guilfordnc.

For information, contact Kayla Collins at 336-317-3985 or Kayla.Collins@cancer.org.

* * * *

Mental Health Greensboro's Lefty For Life Memorial Golf Tournament, held in celebration of the late Charles Bradley Gunn who died by suicide, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Bryan Park Golf Course in Browns Summit.

To register, visit www.mhag.org.

Also, the nonprofit is offering a variety of online and in-person wellness classes this month.

Classes range from Learning to Love Yourself to recovery process to grief and loss.

To see the classes and register, visit www.mhag.org/events.

* * * *