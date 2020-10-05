Health Happenings

The American Cancer Society will host a community socially distanced drive-thru luminaria event at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Life Community Church in Jamestown. The event will be in lieu of the 2020 Relay for Life of Guilford County.
Community members will light luminarias to honor the people in their lives who have faced cancer. This event will serve as a fundraiser for Relay For Life of Guilford County. Luminaria bags are $5 at www.relayforlife.org/guilfordnc.
For information, contact Kayla Collins at 336-317-3985 or Kayla.Collins@cancer.org.
Mental Health Greensboro's Lefty For Life Memorial Golf Tournament, held in celebration of the late Charles Bradley Gunn who died by suicide, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Bryan Park Golf Course in Browns Summit.
To register, visit www.mhag.org.
Also, the nonprofit is offering a variety of online and in-person wellness classes this month.
Classes range from Learning to Love Yourself to recovery process to grief and loss.
To see the classes and register, visit www.mhag.org/events.
Resilient Guilford will host a virtual presentation and panel discussion on best practices, emerging issues and information and resources for survivors and service providers. This virtual event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 via Zoom. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yykfvgot.
Resilient Guilford is an action-oriented, trauma resiliency network of service providers, public safety officers and others who build and support safe, secure and nurturing communities. For information, call the Kellin Foundation at 336-429-5600.
Also, the foundation will present Coffee & Conversation for behavioral health and healthcare providers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 via Zoom.
This is a dedicated space to support each other as helpers, build provider resilience and consult on difficult cases. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y2nxcp82.
Out of the Garden Project will hold its annual fundraiser, Hearts for Hope, at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. The free event will be a condensed and virtual version of the usual event.
The nonprofit's founders, Kristy and Don Milholin, and a variety of inspiring guest speakers will share what has been accomplished in addressing food insecurity in the community.
Residents are asked to create their own table gatherings on Facebook by hosting a virtual fundraiser.
For information, visit outofthegardenproject.org.
Pennybyrn hosted a series of three groundbreakings on Sept. 24. The ceremonies took place at separate site locations on the 71-acre campus style community near High Point and Jamestown.
The ceremonies follow Pennybyrn’s announcement in June 2019 of developing a stand-alone transitional rehab center, additional independent living apartments and other improvements throughout the Pennybyrn community.
The Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehab Center will allow individuals to receive short term rehabilitative services.
The Pennybyrn expansion will also include 42 new independent living apartments.
Randolph Community College and Randolph County Public Health are presenting “Offering Hope by Understanding Trauma and Building Resilience” from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 14 (in class #73050 or online #74783) and again from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 with lunch provided (#74782). The classes will be offered on the RCC campus.
The free class will empower those who help children and adolescents recognize the signs and effects of trauma.
Funding for these classes comes from Randolph County Public Health and a grant from the ABC Board.
To enroll, call 336-633-0268.
